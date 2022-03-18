Wildfires devastate the land they burn, and they are also warming the planet

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 15:02 Hits: 4

The 2021 wildfire season broke records globally, leaving land charred from California to Siberia. The risk of fire is growing, and a recent report warned that wildfires are on track to increase 50% by 2050. These fires destroy homes, plant life, and animals as they burn, but the risk doesn't stop there. Researchers detail how the brown carbon released by burning biomass in the northern hemisphere is accelerating warming in the Arctic and warn that this could lead to even more wildfires in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220318110247.htm