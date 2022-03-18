Researchers use unique ingredient to strengthen bamboo

Articles

Published on Friday, 18 March 2022

Researchers have adapted a technique -- originally designed to embalm human remains -- to strengthen the properties of biocomposites and make them stronger. With the innovation of new materials and green composites, it is easy to overlook materials like bamboo and other natural fibers, explains one of the researchers. These fibers are now used in many applications such as clothing, the automotive industry, packaging and construction.

