The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Researchers use unique ingredient to strengthen bamboo

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Researchers have adapted a technique -- originally designed to embalm human remains -- to strengthen the properties of biocomposites and make them stronger. With the innovation of new materials and green composites, it is easy to overlook materials like bamboo and other natural fibers, explains one of the researchers. These fibers are now used in many applications such as clothing, the automotive industry, packaging and construction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220318161449.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version