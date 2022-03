Articles

Published on Friday, 18 March 2022

Eastern Antarctica on Friday recorded temperatures that are 70 degrees higher than normal for this time of the year, The Washington Post reported. Temperatures in the eastern part of the continent have soared 50 to 90 degrees above normal,...

