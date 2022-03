Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:52 Hits: 9

California has the most expensive gas in the nation, reaching an average statewide price of $5.44 per gallon early in March even as the nationwide average set a record of $4.173.  Experts say the higher prices are due to a unique combination of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/598655-taxes-mystery-surcharge-intensify-californians-pain-at-the-pump