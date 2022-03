Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 02:23 Hits: 9

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and several other Republican senators introduced legislation on Thursday that would ban imports of Russian uranium as an additional way to economically isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.The legislation would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/598715-republican-senators-introduce-bill-to-ban-russian-uranium-imports