Internal ocean in small Saturn moon uncovered

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 15:12 Hits: 1

A scientist recently set out to prove that the tiny, innermost moon of Saturn was a frozen inert satellite and instead discovered compelling evidence that Mimas has a liquid internal ocean. In the waning days of NASA's Cassini mission, the spacecraft identified a curious libration, or oscillation, in the moon's rotation, which often points to a geologically active body able to support an internal ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220119101203.htm