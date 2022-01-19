The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Internal ocean in small Saturn moon uncovered

A scientist recently set out to prove that the tiny, innermost moon of Saturn was a frozen inert satellite and instead discovered compelling evidence that Mimas has a liquid internal ocean. In the waning days of NASA's Cassini mission, the spacecraft identified a curious libration, or oscillation, in the moon's rotation, which often points to a geologically active body able to support an internal ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220119101203.htm

