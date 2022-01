Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 14:56 Hits: 1

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is receiving $14 billion in funding to focus on projects dedicated to tackling supply chain issues and climate change, some of which has been allocated from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/590356-corp-of-engineers-to-focus-on-supply-chain-problems-climate-change