Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 11:10 Hits: 6

With the Middle East feeling the heat of the climate crisis, co-operation between countries is essential. Is the renewable energy and water initiative signed by Israel and Jordan the first step?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-security-israel-and-jordan-s-water-for-energy-swap/a-60310997?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss