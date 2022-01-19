A Must Read for Teachers and Parents: “Miseducation: How Climate Change is Taught in America” i

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:53 Hits: 8

Written by Katy Farber

Way back in 2017, I reported here about the propaganda delivered to every science teacher in the nation, a science-looking fake textbook filled with flawed studies, discredited scientists, and distraction from the issue of climate change.

But that was only the tip of the (melting) iceberg.

Katie Worth, an investigative journalist, has written Miseducation: How Climate Change is Taught In America, a scathing, and terrifying account of the campaign to misinform America’s students and their families about the science and facts of climate change.

From page one, we see a map of the nation, with each state issued a grade on climate change education. The reader notices immediately the vast divide between the red and blue states in how their school children are able to access accurate climate science. With meticulous precision, depending on where you are born, Worth chronicles that your child might receive no climate change education (not an uttered word about it in school), or a watered down “both sides” version of climate change, or several, high quality exposures to the science, leading to an electorate that has no shared scientific understandings based on their education.

This is no accident. This is dangerous. And it is working.

According to Miseducation, as of 2019, 30% of Americans falsely thought global warming was mostly natural.

The fossil fuel industry used big tobacco’s playbook to fuel its campaign of denial, confusion, and misinformation. Then relied on conservative politicians, textbook companies, and the strain on the educational system to infiltrate public schools with watered down and skewed curricular resources and standards. Also, they organized efforts to make sure climate change language was not included in state standards.

This book is eye opening in its scope, its depth, and its historical accounts of the struggle of teaching evolution, which then fed into the resistance to climate change education and current political movements.

This is a uniquely American problem. According to Worth, the US is the only country in the world that has a “multi-decade, multi-billion dollar deny/delay/confuse campaign, and spread the idea that the science is debatable that was “implanted and sustained.” This book certainly makes the case that once you read it, you cannot unsee it. It’s like a large tangled puzzle coming together.

As a teacher my favorite part of the book is the openness of the students, who once they learn climate science, share this learning with their families, and in many cases, that is where the change happens and where hope lies. Because I know that when children understand what’s happening in their world, they do better, and love to share their knowledge.

In the book we also meet several educators who are doing teaching climate science, whether or not their state has any standards to support it, a waterdowned version, or has adopted the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

For any misinformation, it is the educator’s job to teach students to develop critical thinking skills, evaluate sources, and to constantly ask themselves, is this true, and how do I know? No matter what the world is telling them, or in many cases, their own families.

This book is a must read for any educator, especially science teachers, but also parents and school leaders. We can, and must do better to educate our students, to learn from the past and prepare for the future, which Katie Worth chronicles for us so clearly Miseducation.

Tell the Senate: Support the Build Back Better Act

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/miseducation-how-climate-change-is-taught-in-america-review/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=miseducation-how-climate-change-is-taught-in-america-review