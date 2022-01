Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 15:31 Hits: 0

Exxon Mobil announced Tuesday a goal of net-zero emissions from operations by 2050 but did not make a similar commitment for consumer emissions, which represent the majority of the oil giant’s output.“We are developing comprehensive road maps to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/590149-exxon-sets-net-zero-emissions-goal-from-operations-by-2050