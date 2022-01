Articles

Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Heat waves -- like the one that blistered the Pacific Northwest last June -- also occur underwater. A new study paints a worrisome picture of recent and projected trends in marine heat waves within the nation's largest estuary, with dire implications for the marine life and coastal economy of the Chesapeake Bay and other similarly impacted shallow-water ecosystems.

