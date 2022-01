Articles

Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022

In a new study of the Zika virus, scientists have discovered a key mechanism used by the virus to evade the antiviral response of the cell it is attacking. This finding contributes to a better understanding of how viruses infect cells, overcome immune barriers and replicate -- information that is essential for fighting them.

