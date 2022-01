Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 21:08 Hits: 6

Natural disasters are associated with an increase in racial and income-based academic disparities in affected school districts, according to a report released Tuesday by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).GAO officials spoke to officials...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/590245-natural-disasters-can-increase-academic-inequalities-report