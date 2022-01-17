Inciting instead of coercing, 'nudges' prove their effectiveness

Articles

To get through challenges such as the pandemic or the climate change, citizens must change their habits and behaviors. But how can this be achieved without resorting to coercive measures? The answer to this question may be the 'nudges' that have been gaining popularity over the last decade. By making small changes in our environment, these interventions aim to encourage changes in our behavior, while preserving our freedom of choice. From adding informative labels to reorganizing the food offer in a cafeteria, the overall effectiveness of these interventions has now been demonstrated.

