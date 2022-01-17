The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Enhanced statistical models will aid conservation of killer whales and other species

Retrieving an accurate picture of what a tagged animal does as it journeys through its environment requires statistical analysis, especially when it comes to animal movement, and the methods statisticians use are always evolving to make full use of the large and complex data sets that are available. A recent study by researchers at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries (IOF) and the UBC department of statistics has taken us a step closer to understanding the behaviours of northern resident killer whales by improving statistical tools useful for identifying animal behaviours that can't be observed directly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220117093007.htm

