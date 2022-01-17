The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Improving reading skills through action video games

What if video games, instead of being an obstacle to literacy, could actually help children improve their reading abilities? Scientists have tested an action video game for children, aimed to enhance reading skills. The results demonstrate improved reading abilities after just twelve hours of training. Notably, these gains persist over time, to the point that language school grades are seen to improve more than a year after the end of training.

