Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 17:39 Hits: 13

Loss of biodiversity and nature could put up to $31 trillion of cities’ gross domestic product (GDP) at risk, according to research released Monday by the World Economic Forum.More than 70 percent of the 576 biggest urban centers worldwide,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/590023-nearly-half-of-gdp-in-cities-at-risk-of-disruption-from-nature-loss