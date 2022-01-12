Dairy calves are social animals

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:51 Hits: 3

Most dairy calves are housed individually in the first weeks and sometimes months of their lives, a practice that has come under scrutiny for its effects on animal behavior, welfare, and health. Despite growing scientific and public support for social housing, approximately 75% and 60% of preweaning dairy calves in the United States and Europe, respectively, are still housed individually. A new study examines young dairy calves' motivation to seek companionship from other calves.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220112145108.htm