Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 11:00 Hits: 3

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/589702-sinema-manchin-curb-bidens-agenda