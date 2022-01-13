Powerful sensors on planes detect crop nitrogen with high accuracy

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 17:07 Hits: 2

Synthetic nitrogen fertilizers transformed agriculture as we know it during the Green Revolution, catapulting crop yields and food security to new heights. Yet, despite improvements in crop nitrogen use efficiency, fears of underperformance spur fertilizer overapplication to this day. Excess nitrogen then ends up in waterways, including groundwater, and in the atmosphere in the form of potent greenhouse gases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220113120736.htm