Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 15:30 Hits: 0

Characterizing the way, manner or pattern of evolution in tumors may be important for clinical forecasting and optimizing cancer treatment. Researchers are systematically examining how spatial structure influences tumor evolution. To do this the group developed a computational model with the flexibility to simulate alternative spatial structures and types of cell dispersal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220114103018.htm