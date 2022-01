Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 17:28 Hits: 6

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) on Friday confirmed she placed a hold on President Biden’s nominee for a senior Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) position, citing concerns over the EPA’s policy toward a coal plant in her state.Senate Environment...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/589767-gop-senator-blocks-biden-epa-nominees-over-coal-plant-decision