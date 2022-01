Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 19:59 Hits: 9

Two elephants recently died in Sri Lanka after swallowing large amounts of plastic found in a garbage heap, prompting a renewed warning from conservationists about the issue.The Associated Press reported that at least 20 elephants have died in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/589800-conservationists-veterinarians-warn-sri-lankan-plastic-waste-is