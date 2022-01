Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

A new study looking into the impacts that large industrial farming has on biodiversity found that increased farm size causes a decline in bird diversity. Researchers studied how different farming indicators impact the diversity of local birds in the farmland bordering the former Iron Curtain in Germany. They found that increased farm sizes resulted in a 15 per cent decline in bird diversity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220112154933.htm