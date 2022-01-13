The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Reducing air pollution: Policies that pay off

Fine particle pollution affects most of the world's population, causing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases as well as premature deaths, all at a cost to society. A multidisciplinary research team has now drawn up various scenarios that would reduce the mortality caused by fine particles by two thirds over the entire conurbation, and has shown that the benefits obtained would exceed the costs of the policies implemented.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220113111448.htm

