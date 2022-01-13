. Earth911
WASHINGTON – This week scientists announced that the last seven years have been the hottest globally in recorded history.
Following is a comment from John Bowman, Managing Director of Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):
“Historic heat requires historic action on climate change. The Build Back Better Act is the only climate bill before Congress that has a chance of helping to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. We have an ever-shrinking window to take meaningful climate action, now is the time for the Senate to move a bill that would represent the biggest climate investment in our nation’s history, protecting our climate, health and economy.”
Bowman’s blog on the increasing costs climate inaction in light of this week’s report on mounting weather disasters is available at
https://www.nrdc.org/experts/john-bowman/2021-weather-disasters-show-mounting-costs-inaction
NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.
Jake Thompson
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 301-602-3627
Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2022/220113-0
