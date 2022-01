Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Permafrost has a central role in the sustainable development of the Arctic region. The thaw of permafrost is set to damage buildings and roads, leading to tens of billions of euros in additional costs in the near future, according to an international review.

