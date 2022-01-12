The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Chewing to stay slim: How to savor your food better and dodge weight gain

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Chewing well helps in digestion. Chewing is also known to help prevent obesity, possibly by increasing the thermic effect of food consumption. But the factors behind this heat-generating effect of chewing remain less explored. A new study has revealed that oral stimuli, which are linked with the duration of tasting liquid food in the mouth, and the duration of chewing, play a positive role in increasing energy expenditure after food intake.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220112105657.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version