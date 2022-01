Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 17:14 Hits: 0

For electric vehicles (EVs) to become mainstream, they need cost-effective, safer, longer-lasting batteries that won't explode during use or harm the environment. Researchers may have found a promising alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries made from a common material: rubber.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220112121455.htm