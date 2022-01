Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 13:00 Hits: 0

To support life, a planet has to stay in its star’s “habitable zone.” But research on a nearby star shows that life-friendly zones won’t stay that way forever.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/the-search-for-et-has-an-x-factor-the-evolution-of-stars