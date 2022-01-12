The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Under a moon spell: Shark attacks related to lunar phases

Category: Environment Hits: 0

New research suggests that more shark attacks occur during fuller phases of the moon. While the exact cause remains unclear, the researchers found that more shark attacks than average occur during periods of higher lunar illumination and fewer attacks than average occur during periods of lower illumination. Many different types of animals show behaviors that are linked to moon phases yet few studies to date have looked at the connections between lunar phases and shark attacks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220112145113.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version