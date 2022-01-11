The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hidden order in windswept sand

Researchers have analyzed an extensive collection of sand samples from so-called megaripple fields around the world and gained new insights into the composition of these sand waves. These could help settle debates about the mechanistic origin of some recently discovered enigmatic extraterrestrial sand structures and improve our ability to infer information about past weather and climate events from sediment records.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220111100019.htm

