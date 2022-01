Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 20:36 Hits: 0

The sun rises on the savannas of central Kenya. Grasses sway in the wind as hoof-steps fall on the dusty ground. A menagerie of Africa's iconic wildlife congregates around a watering hole to quench their thirst during the region's dry season.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220111153631.htm