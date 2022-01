Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 00:30 Hits: 7

Researchers announce that the presence of the Bmal1 gene in the striatum affects alcohol consumption in both male and female mice in a sexually dimorphic manner. Male mice without the protein consumed more alcohol than those that had it, while female mice without the protein consumed less than females with it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220111193032.htm