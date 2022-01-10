The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists uncover new information about cellular death process, previously thought to be irreversible

Researchers report a new method for analyzing pyroptosis -- the process of cell death that is usually caused by infections and results in excess inflammation in the body -- and show that the process, long thought to be irreversible once initiated, can in fact be halted and controlled. The discovery means that scientists have a new way to study diseases that are related to malfunctioning cell death processes and infections that can be complicated by out-of-control inflammation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220110184850.htm

