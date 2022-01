Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 23:49 Hits: 8

Marine life hitching a ride on ocean-crossing ships poses a threat to Antarctica's pristine ecosystems, with the potential for invasive species to arrive from almost anywhere across the globe, say the authors of a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220110184903.htm