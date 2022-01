Articles

Physicists detected a hybrid particle that is a mashup of an electron and a phonon, 'glued' together with an exceptionally strong bond. It may be possible to tune the two components in tandem, enabling scientists to apply voltage or light to a material to tune not just its electrical properties but also its magnetism.

