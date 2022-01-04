The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sustainable silk material for biomedical, optical, food supply applications

Researchers discuss the properties of silk and recent and future applications of the material. It has been used in drug delivery and is ideal for wearable and implantable health monitoring sensors. Silk is also useful in optics and electronics and more recently has come to the forefront of sustainability research. The use of silk coatings may also reduce food waste, which is a significant component of the global carbon footprint.

