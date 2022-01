Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022

The first comprehensive analysis of viral horizontal gene transfer (HGT) illustrates the extent to which viruses pick up genes from their hosts to hone their infection process, while at the same time hosts also co-opt useful viral genes.

