Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 15:01 Hits: 2

New research shows that U.S. planet-warming emissions rebounded in 2021, after a pandemic-related slowdown in 2020. The preliminary estimate from research provider Rhodium Group shows that greenhouse gas emissions increased by 6.2 percent when...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/588975-us-emissions-increased-in-2021-after-pandemic-slowdown-research