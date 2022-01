Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 20:21 Hits: 2

The vocal sounds of humans -- laughing, crying, and the babbling of babies -- have the same rhythmic quality as the sounds made by many mammals, songbirds, and even some species of fish. Researchers have discovered that a small cluster of neurons in the brain stem not only regulates tempo but also coordinates vocalization with breathing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107152108.htm