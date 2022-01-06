Preserving the goods: A new technique for isolating intact lysosomes from cell cultures

Articles

Lysosomes are organelles that play essential roles in cellular digestion and waste management, and lysosomal dysfunction typically leads to serious diseases. In a recent study, scientists developed a novel technique to extract intact lysosomes from cells using magnetic nanoparticles. Their approach is much faster than previous methods and yields samples with high purity, allowing for a better understanding of lysosomes and their metabolites and, hopefully, paving the way to treatments for lysosomal disorders.

