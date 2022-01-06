The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unexpected hope for millions as bleached coral reefs continue to supply nutritious seafood

Coral reef ecosystems support diverse small-scale fisheries -- and the fish they catch are rich in micronutrients vital to the health of millions of people in the tropics, a new study reveals. And, counter-intuitively, following bleaching events that kill off coral and can transform the composition of reef ecosystems, reef fisheries can remain rich sources of micronutrients, even increasing in nutritional value for some minerals. The findings show that the availability of micronutrients from coral reef small-scale fisheries may be more resilient to climate change than previously thought.

