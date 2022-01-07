How exercise interventions could help people with asthma

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 January 2022

Interventions aimed at promoting physical activity in people with asthma could improve their symptoms and quality of life -- according to new research. Researchers looked at whether interventions such as aerobic and strength or resistance training, had helped participants with asthma. Although they found that these interventions worked, patients with asthma may have had difficulty undertaking them because of their difficulty traveling to fitness groups or because the interventions were not suitable for people with additional health conditions. But the team say that digital interventions -- such as video appointments, smartwatches and mobile apps -- could remove some of these barriers and enable patients to carry out home-based programs in future.

