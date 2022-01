Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 13:44 Hits: 1

The results found that teenagers undergoing short sleep consumed more foods that were likely to spike blood sugar fast -- things like foods high in carbs and added sugar, or sugary drinks, compared to when they were in healthy sleep.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107084431.htm