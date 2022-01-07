The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anxiety and PTSD linked to increased myelin in brain's gray matter

Scientists have shown in both anxious rats and military veterans with PTSD that acute stress is associated with increased myelination of axons in areas of the brain associated with memory and emotions. These areas in the brain's gray matter are normally only lightly myelinated. Since myelin speeds communication in the brain, the increased myelination may be making some neural circuits hyperresponsive to memories of trauma.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107084437.htm

