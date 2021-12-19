The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NRDC: "Failure Is Not an Option" on Build Back Better Act

Environment
WASHINGTON - The White House issued a statement today pledging to press on with its Build Back Better legislation in the face of what it called an “inexplicable reversal” on the bill by a Democratic senator.
Manish Bapna, president and CEO of  NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:
“Failure is not an option. The stakes for the country are too high. Inaction would cripple our economy, as climate costs and dangers rise. The investments in this bill will create jobs, strengthen our economy and cut costs for our families and workers. Those aren’t options: they’re essential to a more prosperous future.
“The Build Back Better Act will help clean up our dirty power plants and speed the shift to electric cars and trucks. It will help us get more renewable power from the wind and sun. And it will expand low-income housing, strengthen public transit and cut the pollution that threatens our water and air.
“Congress must return in early January to enact this measure without fail or delay.”

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC

