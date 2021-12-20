The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NRDC: EPA Accelerates Progress Toward Cleaner Vehicles

Category: Environment
WASHINGTON – The Environmental Protection Agency finalized clean car standards for model years 2023-2026, as President Biden moves to re-establish and strengthen vehicle standards gutted by the Trump administration.

The following is a statement by Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“With these clean car standards, President Biden is making crucial cuts to tailpipe pollution while saving consumers money at the pump. This is also a critical step in transitioning the fleet to zero-emitting electric vehicles.

“With automakers now starting to shift to an electric fleet and unprecedented investments on the way for charging infrastructure, EPA must move quickly to set standards that ensure at least half of vehicle sales are zero emissions before the end of this decade. Given the climate crisis before us, we must lock in progress. There’s no time to waste.”

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​

Mark Drajem
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , (202) 297-5444
Elizabeth Heyd
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 202-725-8014

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2021/211220

