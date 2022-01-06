NRDC: Time for Senate to Stand Up for Democracy

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Press Release
WASHINGTON (Jan. 6, 2022) -- One year after the violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol, it’s time for the Senate to defend democracy by passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. 


Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:
“Successful nations don’t stand idle in the face of grave and gathering threats. We take action to confront those threats. That’s why we’re counting on the Senate to pass these bills.
“It may require a change in the Senate rules to protect these bills from the threat of a filibuster that takes 60 votes to overcome. The quality of American democracy is too important to be held hostage to parliamentary process.”
Read more detail in his new blog: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/manish-bapna/standing-attacks-democracy


# # # 


NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.

202-725-8014,  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2022/220106

