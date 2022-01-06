NRDC: Time for Senate to Stand Up for Democracy

WASHINGTON (Jan. 6, 2022) -- One year after the violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol, it’s time for the Senate to defend democracy by passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.



Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“Successful nations don’t stand idle in the face of grave and gathering threats. We take action to confront those threats. That’s why we’re counting on the Senate to pass these bills.

“It may require a change in the Senate rules to protect these bills from the threat of a filibuster that takes 60 votes to overcome. The quality of American democracy is too important to be held hostage to parliamentary process.”

Read more detail in his new blog: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/manish-bapna/standing-attacks-democracy



