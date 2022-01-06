HTTP/2 200 content-language: en content-security-policy: block-all-mixed-content; default-src * data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; worker-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; child-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; img-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 etag: "1641672166" feature-policy: geolocation 'none';midi 'none';microphone 'none';camera 'none';magnetometer 'none';gyroscope 'none';fullscreen 'self';payment 'none' last-modified: Sat, 08 Jan 2022 20:02:46 GMT link: ; rel="canonical", ; rel="shortlink" link: ; rel="revision" permissions-policy: interest-cohort=() referrer-policy: no-referrer-when-downgrade server: nginx/1.21.4 x-drupal-cache: MISS x-drupal-dynamic-cache: UNCACHEABLE x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-generator: Drupal 9 (https://www.drupal.org) x-powered-by: PHP/7.4.25 x-ua-compatible: IE=edge x-xss-protection: 1 cache-control: public, max-age=604800 expires: Sat, 15 Jan 2022 20:02:52 GMT date: Sat, 08 Jan 2022 20:02:52 GMT strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; preload; x-content-type-options: nosniff EPA Awards More Than $3 Million in Funding to U.S. Small Businesses to Commercialize Environmental Technologies | US EPA

